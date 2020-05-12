Elon Musk reportedly made the case directly to Trump in a phone call last month that restarting Tesla production would pose little risk to workers — and Trump said he agreed 100 percent (TSLA)
|
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
· During a phone call with Donald Trump in April, Elon Musk made the case that reopening Tesla's Bay Area factory wouldn't pose a "significant risk," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
· Trump said he agreed 100% with Musk, according to The Washington Post.
· Musk has been in a showdown with local officials after he...