Elon Musk reportedly made the case directly to Trump in a phone call last month that restarting Tesla production would pose little risk to workers — and Trump said he agreed 100 percent (TSLA)

Business Insider Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk reportedly made the case directly to Trump in a phone call last month that restarting Tesla production would pose little risk to workers — and Trump said he agreed 100 percent (TSLA)· During a phone call with Donald Trump in April, Elon Musk made the case that reopening Tesla's Bay Area factory wouldn't pose a "significant risk," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
· Trump said he agreed 100% with Musk, according to The Washington Post.
· Musk has been in a showdown with local officials after he...
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Supports Elon Musk's Bid To Reopen Tesla Plant In California

Trump Supports Elon Musk's Bid To Reopen Tesla Plant In California 00:32

 President Donald Trump wants California to allow Tesla to reopen its electric vehicle assembly plant. According to Reuters, he supports CEO Elon Musk’s bid to defy county officials. Musk said he would open the plant regardless of orders not to and said if anyone had to be arrested, it should be...

