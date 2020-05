'Fortnite' is coming to the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox this holiday, and all your progress will come with it Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· *One of the biggest games in the world, "Fortnite," will be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

*

· *One of the biggest games in the world, "Fortnite," will be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.· *Not only that, but the game will be playable across platforms — PS5 and Xbox Series X owners will be able to play with "Fortnite" players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS

