FBI obtained data from Senator Richard Burr’s iCloud account via Apple warrant

9to5Mac Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The FBI has obtained a copy of iCloud data belonging to Senator Richard Burr, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, after serving Apple with a warrant compelling it to hand over the data. This likely includes an iCloud backup of Burr’s iPhone.

The FBI used the data in order to obtain a subsequent warrant to seize Burr’s iPhone as part of an investigation into whether the senator broke the law to profit from the coronavirus crisis …

FBI seizes Senator Burr's phone in probe of stock trades: reports

FBI seizes Senator Burr's phone in probe of stock trades: reports

 Federal agents served a warrant at the home of Republican Senator Richard Burr, according to the L.A. Times.

The FBI seized the cell phone of North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr and served him with a search warrant. Burr and a family member are being investigated for selling stock after receiving

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has come after Apple, Google and TikTok but now he's focusing on Amazon. Hawley asked Attorney General William Barr to open a "criminal" case against Amazon.

FBI serves warrant on Senator Richard Burr in stock investigation

The seizure represents a significant escalation in the investigation into whether senator violated a law on using insider information.
Brisbane Times

FBI Serves Apple Warrant to Gain US Senator's iCloud Data

Apple has been served a warrant by the FBI to obtain information on the iCloud account of U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsiderUSATODAY.com

