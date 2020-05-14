FBI obtained data from Senator Richard Burr’s iCloud account via Apple warrant

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The FBI has obtained a copy of iCloud data belonging to Senator Richard Burr, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, after serving Apple with a warrant compelling it to hand over the data. This likely includes an iCloud backup of Burr’s iPhone.



The FBI used the data in order to obtain a subsequent warrant to seize Burr’s iPhone as part of an investigation into whether the senator broke the law to profit from the coronavirus crisis …



more…



