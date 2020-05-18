Former robotics startup Zume is now selling face masks and appears to have stopped producing the food packaging that it refocused its business on in January

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Carole Baskin Is Designing And Selling Face Masks



Tiger King fans get your wallet out! Carole Baskin is bringing big cats and coronavirus together for your health. According to CNN, the Big Cat Rescue founder and Netflix star is entering the retail.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 1 hour ago Survey Shows Men Are Less Likely To Wear Face Masks



A survey of 2.459 people revealed that men are less likely to wear face masks outside than women. According to Business Insider, in the survey men cited concerns that face masks make them look weak and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Restaurant workers to receive thousands of face masks A public-private partnership is helping to deliver hundreds of thousands of face masks to food and restaurant workers across New York state. The New York State...

bizjournals 5 days ago



Avon to make fashionable face masks available as it adjusts its business to cope with coronavirus pandemic Customers of Avon across Europe will be able to buy fashionable coronavirus face masks alongside their lipstick and hand cream as the global beauty giant looks...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this