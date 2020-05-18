Global  

Former robotics startup Zume is now selling face masks and appears to have stopped producing the food packaging that it refocused its business on in January

Business Insider Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Former robotics startup Zume is now selling face masks and appears to have stopped producing the food packaging that it refocused its business on in January· Zume, the former robotics startup that specialized in automated pizza-making, is now selling disposable face masks, Business Insider has learned.
· The startup is using its manufacturing facility in Camarillo, California, to produce the masks. And according to the Zume website, the company appears to no longer be producing...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Face masks added to mural of Las Vegas mayor

Face masks added to mural of Las Vegas mayor 01:08

 Face masks added to a mural of Las Vegas mayor Goodman and the former mayor Goodman.

