Europe is abandoning Trump on the world stage as it turns away from the United States towards China
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () · *Europeans are turning away from the United States under Trump's leadership, according to recent polling.*
· *Public opinion towards America has declined in Europe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *76% of Germans say their view of America has deteriorated since the start of the crisis.*
· *Germans now...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Donald Trump not to take hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi made the recommendation hours after Trump announced he has been taking the drug for the past 10 days. According to..