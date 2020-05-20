Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe is abandoning Trump on the world stage as it turns away from the United States towards China

Business Insider Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Europe is abandoning Trump on the world stage as it turns away from the United States towards China· *Europeans are turning away from the United States under Trump's leadership, according to recent polling.*
· *Public opinion towards America has declined in Europe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *76% of Germans say their view of America has deteriorated since the start of the crisis.*
· *Germans now...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese' [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Donald Trump not to take hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi made the recommendation hours after Trump announced he has been taking the drug for the past 10 days. According to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding [Video]

Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Overtakes China As Most Attractive Destination For Renewables

The United States beat China to become the world’s most attractive country for investments in renewable energy, and the prospects for the U.S. renewables...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

US Lead In COVID Numbers A 'badge Of Honor', Trump Says

It is "a badge of honour" for the United States being the country to report the world's highest number of coronavirus deaths and infections, according to...
RTTNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this