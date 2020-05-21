Twitter is testing a feature that will let you control who can reply to your tweets and keep 'reply guys' at bay Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Twitter announced Wednesday it's testing a new feature that would let you stipulate exactly who can reply to a tweet.

· The feature would let you allow only people mentioned in a tweet to reply to it.

