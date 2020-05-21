Global  

Police watchdog says Boris Johnson's possible 'intimate' relationship with Jennifer Arcuri influenced decision to place her on foreign trips

Business Insider Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Police watchdog says Boris Johnson's possible 'intimate' relationship with Jennifer Arcuri influenced decision to place her on foreign trips· *The UK's police watchdog found evidence that Boris Johnson was in a close and possibly "intimate" relationship with the former model Jennifer Arcuri.*
· *They said that knowledge of the relationship may have influenced the decision by officers at London's City Hall to place her on foreign trips.*
· However, the IOPC said...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into PM over Arcuri relationship

Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into PM over Arcuri relationship 01:36

 Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Director General Michael Lockwood gives a statement after a review of Boris Johnson’s links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri found there was a “close association” between them and there may have been an “intimate relationship”, but there were...

