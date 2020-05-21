Police watchdog says Boris Johnson's possible 'intimate' relationship with Jennifer Arcuri influenced decision to place her on foreign trips
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () · *The UK's police watchdog found evidence that Boris Johnson was in a close and possibly "intimate" relationship with the former model Jennifer Arcuri.*
· *They said that knowledge of the relationship may have influenced the decision by officers at London's City Hall to place her on foreign trips.*
· However, the IOPC said...
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Director General Michael Lockwood gives a statement after a review of Boris Johnson’s links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri found there was a “close association” between them and there may have been an “intimate relationship”, but there were...