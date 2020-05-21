Police watchdog says Boris Johnson's possible 'intimate' relationship with Jennifer Arcuri influenced decision to place her on foreign trips

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *The UK's police watchdog found evidence that Boris Johnson was in a close and possibly "intimate" relationship with the former model Jennifer Arcuri.*

· *They said that knowledge of the relationship may have influenced the decision by officers at London's City Hall to place her on foreign trips.*

· However, the IOPC said... · *The UK's police watchdog found evidence that Boris Johnson was in a close and possibly "intimate" relationship with the former model Jennifer Arcuri.*· *They said that knowledge of the relationship may have influenced the decision by officers at London's City Hall to place her on foreign trips.*· However, the IOPC said 👓 View full article

