1-800-Flowers' revenue increased 12% in the last quarter. The company's CMO reveals how it's adapting its business and advertising as people send more flowers during the pandemic.

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Business Insider has launched a regular series where we talk to chief marketing officers about how they are confronting challenges from data-driven marketing to in-housing.

· While some companies grapple with the fallout of the ... · Business Insider has launched a regular series where we talk to chief marketing officers about how they are confronting challenges from data-driven marketing to in-housing.· While some companies grapple with the fallout of the coronavirus on their businesses, 1-800-Flowers's business is blossoming, with revenue up more than 👓 View full article

