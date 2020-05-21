Global  

1-800-Flowers' revenue increased 12% in the last quarter. The company's CMO reveals how it's adapting its business and advertising as people send more flowers during the pandemic.

Business Insider Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
1-800-Flowers' revenue increased 12% in the last quarter. The company's CMO reveals how it's adapting its business and advertising as people send more flowers during the pandemic.· Business Insider has launched a regular series where we talk to chief marketing officers about how they are confronting challenges from data-driven marketing to in-housing.
· While some companies grapple with the fallout of the coronavirus on their businesses, 1-800-Flowers's business is blossoming, with revenue up more than...
