Related videos from verified sources Global Flooding to Impact Twice as Many People by 2030, Study Finds



Global Flooding to Impact Twice as Many People by 2030, Study Finds The analysis comes from non-profit organization World Resources Institute (WRI). It says that by 2030, 147 million people.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27 Published on April 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources German chipmaker Infineon raises 1.06 billion euros with capital increase German chipmaker Infineon Technologies raised about 1.06 billion euros ($1.16 billion) by issuing new shares to partially finance its $10 billion acquisition of...

Reuters 5 days ago



