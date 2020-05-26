A third of Bay Area tech workers say they'd consider leaving if they could permanently work remotely — even if it meant a pay cut (FB, GOOG, AAPL)

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *A survey of nearly 2,000 Bay Area tech workers found more than a third would consider leaving if they could permanently work remotely — even if they had to take a pay cut.*

· *The survey was conducted on Blind, a work-focused social network that allows employees of companies to participate anonymously.*

· *Another third... · *A survey of nearly 2,000 Bay Area tech workers found more than a third would consider leaving if they could permanently work remotely — even if they had to take a pay cut.*· *The survey was conducted on Blind, a work-focused social network that allows employees of companies to participate anonymously.*· *Another third 👓 View full article

