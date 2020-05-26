A third of Bay Area tech workers say they'd consider leaving if they could permanently work remotely — even if it meant a pay cut (FB, GOOG, AAPL)
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () · *A survey of nearly 2,000 Bay Area tech workers found more than a third would consider leaving if they could permanently work remotely — even if they had to take a pay cut.*
· *The survey was conducted on Blind, a work-focused social network that allows employees of companies to participate anonymously.*
· *Another third...
Amid the remote working boom, tech workers from the San Francisco Bay Area may be fleeing the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, multiple surveys indicate city-dwellers may relocate to smaller, more affordable areas as work from home policies become the norm. Now, a new...
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic Amazon gave warehouse workers a $2-an-hour pay raise. This week, those workers lost that $2 hourly pay raise. Amazon has also phased out unlimited amounts..