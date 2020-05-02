Startups are making nasal swabs, clinical testing booths, and fever detection systems to fight the pandemic. Here are the 11 coolest pivots in tech since the coronavirus outbreak
Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
· Some startups are pivoting their core operations to boost coronavirus relief efforts, or to tap into a new source of revenue as business slows.
· "It's almost like a wartime situation," said Chris Prucha, a startup founder whose company Origin is using its 3D printers to produce nasal swabs.
· We compiled a list of the...