Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup's valuation by nearly 80% — and give Uber the option to buy it in 2 years
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
· Uber is reportedly considering leading a $170 million emergency fundraising round for the scooter startup Lime, according to the Information.
· The terms of the deal will hit the scooter startup hard. The round will reportedly slash Lime's valuation to $510 million, a 79% slide from the startup's whopping valuation of $2.4...