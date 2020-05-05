Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup's valuation by nearly 80% — and give Uber the option to buy it in 2 years

Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup's valuation by nearly 80% — and give Uber the option to buy it in 2 years

Business Insider Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup's valuation by nearly 80% — and give Uber the option to buy it in 2 years· Uber is reportedly considering leading a $170 million emergency fundraising round for the scooter startup Lime, according to the Information. 
· The terms of the deal will hit the scooter startup hard. The round will reportedly slash Lime's valuation to $510 million, a 79% slide from the startup's whopping valuation of $2.4...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Uber in Talks to Invest $170 Million in Scooter Startup Lime

Uber in Talks to Invest $170 Million in Scooter Startup Lime 00:29

 Uber is in talks to invest $170 million into the scooter startup company, Lime. The deal would value Lime at $510 million, which is a 79 percent drop in their evaluation that was once $2.4 billion.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber Leads $170 Million Investment in Lime [Video]

Uber Leads $170 Million Investment in Lime

Uber is officially leading a $170 million funding round in the electric scooter company, Lime. Under the deal Uber will transfer its own e-bike and scooter division called Jump to Lime and the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Uber leads $170 million Lime investment, offloads Jump to Lime

Lime has announced that it has raised a $170 million funding round. Uber is the leading investor with existing investors Alphabet, Bain Capital Ventures, GV and...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Seattle TimesbizjournalsReuters India

Scooter startup Lime is laying off 80 more workers as coronavirus obliterates its path to profitability

Scooter startup Lime is laying off 80 more workers as coronavirus obliterates its path to profitability· Scooter rental company Lime is laying off 80 employees — or 13% of its workforce — the company said Thursday. · The coronavirus epidemic has caused...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

ccgroup

CCgroup #technews Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scoot… https://t.co/kkcTi4HBza 2 days ago

AND_AlchemyD

AndAlchemyDigital Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup… https://t.co/zlKKwAvmk9 2 days ago

charuman

Shinichi Kato Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup… https://t.co/9ZY6Vl7FBs 2 days ago

sujaychoubey

Sujay 'Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startu… https://t.co/bka4u4dB5Y 3 days ago

RaviHighOnLife

Ravi Singh🇮🇳 RT @Rahul_J_Mathur: Welcome to Vulture Capital, Unicorn style - Mobility giant preying on #mobility unicorn Uber's likely to invest $170M i… 3 days ago

Rahul_J_Mathur

Rahul Mathur Welcome to Vulture Capital, Unicorn style - Mobility giant preying on #mobility unicorn Uber's likely to invest $17… https://t.co/zWTIrJhOVy 3 days ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup… https://t.co/5sGvJ1Akce 3 days ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Uber is reportedly considering another investment in Lime, in a round that would sink the embattled scooter startup… https://t.co/SSUNJMxyAv 3 days ago