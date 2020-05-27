Aarogya Setu: India Open-Sources Its Coronavirus Tracking Android App
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () After months of beating around the bush, India has said it will release the source code of its Coronavirus tracker app known as Aarogya Setu. The #AarogyaSetuApp is now open source. Read the attached release documents to know more. pic.twitter.com/dubwKQTK0w — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) May 26, 2020 NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of India, […]
In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant said, "Aarogya Setu app is now open source. Transparency, privacy and security have been the core...