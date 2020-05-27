Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After months of beating around the bush, India has said it will release the source code of its Coronavirus tracker app known as Aarogya Setu. The #AarogyaSetuApp is now open source. Read the attached release documents to know more. pic.twitter.com/dubwKQTK0w — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) May 26, 2020 NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of India, […]



The post Aarogya Setu: India Open-Sources Its Coronavirus Tracking Android App appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

