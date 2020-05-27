Global  

Aarogya Setu: India Open-Sources Its Coronavirus Tracking Android App

Fossbytes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
After months of beating around the bush, India has said it will release the source code of its Coronavirus tracker app known as Aarogya Setu. The #AarogyaSetuApp is now open source. Read the attached release documents to know more. pic.twitter.com/dubwKQTK0w — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) May 26, 2020 NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of India, […]

The post Aarogya Setu: India Open-Sources Its Coronavirus Tracking Android App appeared first on Fossbytes.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog

Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog 01:56

 In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant said, "Aarogya Setu app is now open source. Transparency, privacy and security have been the core...

