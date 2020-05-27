A white man threatened to call the police on a group of black men in a Minneapolis gym, and a video of the incident is trending
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · A white man in a private Minneapolis gym threatened to call the police on a group of black men after accusing them of not being allowed in the building.
· The men said they were tenants of the same building, renting out a WeWork office for their business.
· "I'm a tenant here. Are you?" the man said in a recording of the...
Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody.
George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers.
Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...