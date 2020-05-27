Global  

A white man threatened to call the police on a group of black men in a Minneapolis gym, and a video of the incident is trending

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
A white man threatened to call the police on a group of black men in a Minneapolis gym, and a video of the incident is trending· A white man in a private Minneapolis gym threatened to call the police on a group of black men after accusing them of not being allowed in the building.
· The men said they were tenants of the same building, renting out a WeWork office for their business.
· "I'm a tenant here. Are you?" the man said in a recording of the...
News video: Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death 00:30

 Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers. Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...

Unarmed black man killed by police [Video]

Unarmed black man killed by police

George Floyd, a 46 year old man from Minneapolis in the US died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a policeman.

Four Minneapolis Policemen Fired Following Death Of Unarmed Black Man [Video]

Four Minneapolis Policemen Fired Following Death Of Unarmed Black Man

The four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of an unarmed black man were fired on Tuesday. The termination comes a day after a bystander captured video of a police officer kneeling on..

Watch Gayle King’s Emotional Reaction to Racist Incident in Central Park: Feels Like ‘Open Season’ on Black Men

Gayle King was visibly distressed on Tuesday's CBS This Morning after showing the racially charged viral video of a white woman calling the police and falsely...
FBI called in to investigate death of black man in Minneapolis after video surfaces on social media of white officer kneeling on his neck

The FBI has been called in to investigate an incident in Minneapolis where a black man died after a white police officer pinned his knee against the suspect's...
