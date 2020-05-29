Global  

Another SpaceX Starship prototype explodes after an engine test

engadget Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
While the next launch attempt for Crew Dragon is still set for tomorrow afternoon in Florida, in Texas SpaceX is busy working on its Starship project. This afternoon the company appeared to successfully complete a static fire test on the SN4 prototyp...
Video credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test

SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test 01:01

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test [Video]

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test

Elon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published

SpaceX loses another Starship prototype in massive explosion

SpaceX loses another Starship prototype in massive explosionA screengrab from SPadre’s livestream of the engine test | Image: SPadre A fourth prototype of SpaceX’s next generation Starship rocket exploded right...
The Verge

WATCH: SpaceX Starship Prototype Aircraft Explodes During Test Launch in Texas

According to editor Eric Berger, the Starship SN4 prototype was in its fifth static fire test when there was an uncontrolled leak. In the end, the spaceship...
Mediaite


