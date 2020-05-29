Another SpaceX Starship prototype explodes after an engine test
Friday, 29 May 2020 () While the next launch attempt for Crew Dragon is still set for tomorrow afternoon in Florida, in Texas SpaceX is busy working on its Starship project. This afternoon the company appeared to successfully complete a static fire test on the SN4 prototyp...
Elon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..