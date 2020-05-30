Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If SpaceX's rocket fails, an emergency escape system will save the astronauts onboard. NASA calculated a 1-in-60 chance they'll need it.

Business Insider Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
If SpaceX's rocket fails, an emergency escape system will save the astronauts onboard. NASA calculated a 1-in-60 chance they'll need it.· SpaceX is set for a historic launch on Saturday: It plans to send two NASA astronauts to the space station.
· NASA has calculated a 1-in-60 chance that the mission will fail but the astronauts will survive.
· A built-in emergency escape system is designed to detach the Crew Dragon spaceship from the rocket and jettison it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station

NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station 01:15

 NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by a private company:...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket [Video]

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center [Video]

Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this

Hound26

Wayne Dimaline RT @ScienceAlert: If SpaceX's Rocket Fails, an Emergency Escape System Will Save The Astronauts Onboard https://t.co/mwRm8QNh8x 2 minutes ago

osahins

Ozge Sahin If SpaceX's Rocket Fails, an Emergency Escape System Will Save The Astronauts Onboard #space https://t.co/oZJJ9HybVb 2 hours ago

SpacedadUNI

Spacedad Academy [Science Alert] If SpaceX's Rocket Fails, an Emergency Escape System Will Save The Astronauts Onboard https://t.co/cVDEjskF4v 3 hours ago

_upspiral

upspiral If SpaceX's Rocket Fails, an Emergency Escape System Will Save The Astronauts Onboard NASA's calculated a 1-in-60… https://t.co/jKl8JBQ5Zb 3 hours ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' If SpaceX's Rocket Fails, an Emergency Escape System Will Save The Astronauts Onboard - https://t.co/lGpqghM55t… https://t.co/AT1jFqtiAI 3 hours ago

okoriechinaza11

Okorie Chinaza If SpaceX's rocket fails, an emergency escape system will save the astronauts onboard. NASA calculated a 1-in-60 ch… https://t.co/nTeegArw5g 3 hours ago

Wensumblogger

Oliver Steward If SpaceX's rocket fails, an advanced emergency escape system for the spaceship could save the lives of astronauts… https://t.co/AF0AucJxAq 3 hours ago

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert If SpaceX's Rocket Fails, an Emergency Escape System Will Save The Astronauts Onboard https://t.co/mwRm8QNh8x 4 hours ago