If SpaceX's rocket fails, an emergency escape system will save the astronauts onboard. NASA calculated a 1-in-60 chance they'll need it.

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· SpaceX is set for a historic launch on Saturday: It plans to send two NASA

· NASA has calculated a 1-in-60 chance that the mission will fail but the astronauts will survive.

· A built-in emergency escape system is designed to detach the Crew Dragon spaceship from the rocket and jettison it... · SpaceX is set for a historic launch on Saturday: It plans to send two NASA astronauts to the space station.· NASA has calculated a 1-in-60 chance that the mission will fail but the astronauts will survive.· A built-in emergency escape system is designed to detach the Crew Dragon spaceship from the rocket and jettison it 👓 View full article

