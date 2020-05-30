If SpaceX's rocket fails, an emergency escape system will save the astronauts onboard. NASA calculated a 1-in-60 chance they'll need it.
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () · SpaceX is set for a historic launch on Saturday: It plans to send two NASA astronauts to the space station.
· NASA has calculated a 1-in-60 chance that the mission will fail but the astronauts will survive.
· A built-in emergency escape system is designed to detach the Crew Dragon spaceship from the rocket and jettison it...
NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by a private company:...
