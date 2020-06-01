Google's Europe chief called for solidarity with US colleagues in leaked email: 'It's been devastating to watch what's happened over the weekend and the contrast between America's highs and its lows' (GOOG) Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Google's EMEA President Matt Brittin has called on the company's European employees to stand in solidarity with their US colleagues.

· "I hope our Black teammates and all those in pain feel our allegiance here in EMEA," reads Brittin's memo.

