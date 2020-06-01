Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google's Europe chief called for solidarity with US colleagues in leaked email: 'It's been devastating to watch what's happened over the weekend and the contrast between America's highs and its lows' (GOOG)

Business Insider Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Google's Europe chief called for solidarity with US colleagues in leaked email: 'It's been devastating to watch what's happened over the weekend and the contrast between America's highs and its lows' (GOOG)· Google's EMEA President Matt Brittin has called on the company's European employees to stand in solidarity with their US colleagues.
· "I hope our Black teammates and all those in pain feel our allegiance here in EMEA," reads Brittin's memo.
· The email was sent as a follow-up to a memo shared by CEO Sundar Pichai last...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this