Donald Trump's campaign accused Snapchat of acting 'illegally' after the app said it would stop promoting the president's account (SNAP)
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () · Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement that accused Snapchat of "illegally using their corporate funding" to "rig the 2020 election," after the company announced it would no longer promote Trump's account in its Discover section.
· "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free...
U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign has been building an alternative channel for him for months, a smartphone app that aims to become a one-stop news, information and entertainment platform for his supporters, in part because of concerns that the president would lose access to the Twitter...
