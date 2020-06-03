Global  

Donald Trump's campaign accused Snapchat of acting 'illegally' after the app said it would stop promoting the president's account (SNAP)

Business Insider Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump's campaign accused Snapchat of acting 'illegally' after the app said it would stop promoting the president's account (SNAP)· Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement that accused Snapchat of "illegally using their corporate funding" to "rig the 2020 election," after the company announced it would no longer promote Trump's account in its Discover section.
· "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free...
