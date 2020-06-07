Home Depot takes up to 40% off HomeKit ceiling fans, lightning, more today only

Global  

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking *up to 40% off *indoor and outdoor ceiling fans along with decorative lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hunter Cavera HomeKit Ceiling Fan for *$149*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $249 and we’ve seen it for less just once before. There are few HomeKit-enabled fans on the market today, with Hunter being the leader with direct integration. This model offers Siri voice control, various speed settings, and support for other smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Home Depot shoppers have left a collective 4+ star rating from over 50% of reviewers. Check out the entire sale here for more.

