Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XR Wallet Case $26 (35% off), more Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering the OtterBox Strada iPhone XR Wallet Folio Case for *$26.45 shipped*. Down from its $40 going rate, which you’ll pay right now direct from OtterBox, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and comes within cents of the Amazon low. Made of genuine leather, this case features a folio design with built-in slots to hold IDs, bank cards, and cash. It also sports the usual durability you’d expect from OtterBox, as this Strada case protects against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes. Ships with a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 535 customers.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Beats Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection is *$70* with pops of color for summer

· Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-pack: *$15* (Reg. $30) | Best Buy

· Easyacc 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable: *$5* (Reg. $10) | Amazon



· w/ code *YSWUJ2RS*



· Pad & Quill clearance sale offers up to* 75% off* iPad and iPhone cases, more

· RAVPower 61W USB-C GaN Charger: *$21* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· UGREEN 18W USB-C Charger: *$10* (Reg. $14) | Amazon



· w/ code *UGREENSD449*



· Mpow M30 True Wireless Earbuds: *$28* (Reg. $40) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon + code *3XQIE6R4*



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Anker drops new Amazon sale from* $11*: Truly wireless earbuds $45, eufyCam, more

· Save up to 20% on Tile item finders: Sticker 4-pack at *$50*, more from* $20*

· Caseology iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from *$5* (Save 60%)

· Bring Assistant to your nightstand with Lenovo’s Smart Clock at *$50* (Save 36%)

· Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch drops to new Amazon lows from *$199* (Save up to $100)

· Caseology Google Pixel 4/XL cases from *$5* (Save 60%)

· Bose ANC 700 wireless headphones down to *$299* for limited time ($100 off)



more…



The post Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XR Wallet Case $26 (35% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Woman accidentally engraves headphones case with message meant for mailman



A Twitter user is warning others to be careful when they engrave their headphone cases after her attempt at a personalization went horribly and hilariously wrong.On April 18, Rosa Falcini shared a.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:05 Published on April 20, 2020 Spigen's got you covered for all your iPhone SE case needs



Apple announced on Wednesday the arrival of its new second-generation iPhone SE .a brand new device that tech publications are calling the brand’s “cheapest phone of all time”.chances are you may.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:09 Published on April 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Moment takes up to 60% off iPhone cases, photography gear, and more Moment is getting in on the Father’s Day festivities with an up to *60% off* sale on its popular photography gear, smartphone accessories, and more with free...

9to5Toys 3 days ago





Tweets about this