Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XR Wallet Case $26 (35% off), more
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the OtterBox Strada iPhone XR Wallet Folio Case for *$26.45 shipped*. Down from its $40 going rate, which you’ll pay right now direct from OtterBox, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and comes within cents of the Amazon low. Made of genuine leather, this case features a folio design with built-in slots to hold IDs, bank cards, and cash. It also sports the usual durability you’d expect from OtterBox, as this Strada case protects against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes. Ships with a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 535 customers.
