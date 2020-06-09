Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dell XPS 17 launches at $1,000 less than its MacBook rival, how they compare

9to5Toys Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
While lots of PC manufacturers design many offerings to compete with MacBooks, many end up falling short. This tends to be especially true when it comes to the look and feel of the product. The new Dell XPS 17 combats this with incredibly small bezels that give it a form-factor close to what you’d find in most 15-inch laptops. For some, this will make it one of the strongest 16-inch MacBook Pro competitors out there. So how does it stack up next to Apple’s most powerful laptop? Keep reading to find out.
more…

The post Dell XPS 17 launches at $1,000 less than its MacBook rival, how they compare appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

GetsThru86

Gets Thru Buckner RT @9to5toys: Dell XPS 17 launches at $1,000 less its MacBook rival, here's how they compare https://t.co/5ic2M328Kf by @SimonWalshIM 2 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Dell XPS 17 launches at $1,000 less its MacBook rival, here's how they compare https://t.co/5ic2M328Kf by @SimonWalshIM 4 hours ago