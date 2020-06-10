Apple and Google's ambitious COVID-19 contact tracing tech can only help contain the pandemic if used widely. But so far, only 3 states have agreed — and none have started to use it. (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL)
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () · In May, Apple and Google released their ambitious COVID-19 contact tracing technology, which lets government health agencies build smartphone apps to track the spread of the virus.
· But public health agencies in the US have been reluctant to adopt the technology.
· Business Insider contacted officials in all 50 states and...
