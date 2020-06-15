Google's head of G Suite got a promotion after casually chatting with a colleague. Here's how to leverage relationships within your company to land a plum career opportunity — even if you hate networking.
Monday, 15 June 2020 () · A great way to advance at work is to forge relationships with coworkers across your company. When new opportunities come up, you want to be top of mind.
· Google exec Diane Chaleff was offered a job as Google's G Suite lead during a casual conversation with a colleague she'd met before. That happens pretty often at Google,...