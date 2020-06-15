How to change your name on your Apple Music profile and make it easier for friends to connect with you
Monday, 15 June 2020 () · You can change your name on Apple Music by accessing your profile through the "For You" page on your desktop and mobile app.
· You can also change your Apple Music account's privacy settings so that only people you approve can find and follow you.
· Visit Business Insider's Tech Reference library for more...
Little Voice — First Look - Apple TV+ - From Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Sara Bareilles.
A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York...