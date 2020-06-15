How to change your name on your Apple Music profile and make it easier for friends to connect with you Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· You can change your name on Apple Music by accessing your profile through the "For You" page on your desktop and mobile app.

· You can also change your Apple Music account's privacy settings so that only people you approve can find and follow you.

