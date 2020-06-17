Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes an *extra 30% off* top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Update your bottoms for warm weather with the Tommy Hilfiger Flex Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to *$28* and originally were priced at $60. These shorts will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are available in an array of color options. The flex material promotes a comfortable fit and lets you stay mobile too. Plus, they would make a great gift idea for Father’s Day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
more…
The post Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.