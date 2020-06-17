Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes an *extra 30% off* top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Update your bottoms for warm weather with the Tommy Hilfiger Flex Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to *$28* and originally were priced at $60. These shorts will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are available in an array of color options. The flex material promotes a comfortable fit and lets you stay mobile too. Plus, they would make a great gift idea for Father’s Day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

more…

The post Macy’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Still Need to Buy a Gift for Father’s Day? Here Are a Few Ideas!

Still Need to Buy a Gift for Father’s Day? Here Are a Few Ideas! 00:37

 Hey, did you know Father’s Day is this Sunday? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

Amy Latta - Father's Day Gifts [Video]

Amy Latta - Father's Day Gifts

Amy Latta - Father's Day Gifts

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:25Published
The Ultimate Sports Fan Gift Package [Video]

The Ultimate Sports Fan Gift Package

Still looking for that perfect sports lover Father’s Day gift? Author Rich Wolfe has you covered! He joins us to share his special connection to the Milwaukee Brewers’ Manager and his book “Craig..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:17Published
Reddit users are sharing the 'scariest' space facts they've ever heard [Video]

Reddit users are sharing the 'scariest' space facts they've ever heard

A number of social media users each shared the“scariest space fact/mystery” they could think ofafter a recent prompt on the “Ask Reddit” forum.Here are a few of the top responses — make sure..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Men’s Wearhouse Father’s Day Sale has great gifts 25% off: Shoes, polos, more

 Men’s Wearhouse Father’s Day Deals offers *25% off* shoes, cologne, polos, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this