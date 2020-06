Online fashion stocks in vogue as coronavirus speeds ecommerce Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shares in online fashion retailers Zalando and ASOS jumped on Thursday after the German company said it expects a big increase in second-quarter sales and operating profit as coronavirus lockdowns accelerate a shift to ecommerce. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Amazon Announces Summer Sale



Amazon to hold summer sale to help private sellers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sale is expected to kick off on June 22 and run for seven to 10 days. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:14 Published 3 weeks ago Why Anna Wintour Believes Pandemic Will Hit Fast Fashion Hard



Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has thought deeply about how the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic will impact the fashion industry. According to Business Insider, Wintour said in a CNBC interview.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on May 25, 2020

Tweets about this