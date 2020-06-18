Global  

Home Depot's Last Chance Father's Day sale takes up to 35% off tools and more

9to5Toys Thursday, 18 June 2020
Home Depot has launched its Last Chance Father’s Day Sale featuring notable price drops on power tools, outdoor essentials, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything, however, you can opt for in-store pickup if you need to side-step any delivery fees. Headlining is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit at *$199*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $299 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. Hook dad up with a new power tool setup this year and bring RYOBI’s bundle home. This collection includes a drill and driver, three saws, and an LED flash light. Not to mention, it ships with two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

