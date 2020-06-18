Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The agency behind Joe Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg's meme-buying spree

Business Insider Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The agency behind Joe Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg's meme-buying spree· Presidential candidate Joe Biden is working with social-media influencers to reach a coveted audience of young voters on Instagram.
· The Biden campaign engaged the influencer-marketing agency Village Marketing to coordinate a #BidenTownHall campaign with six Instagram influencers this week. 
· Business Insider spoke to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Biden Speaks Out About George Floyd's Death [Video]

Biden Speaks Out About George Floyd's Death

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke out about George Floyd’s “brutal death.” According to Business Insider, Floyd died after a white police officer arrested him and kneeled on his neck. Biden..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

dwhate

Dan Whateley The agency behind Joe Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg'… https://t.co/zJQ96HQ4m1 3 days ago

paeznyc

Margie The agency behind Joe Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg'… https://t.co/jd6KjdVt3D 3 days ago

juliebhunt

Julie Hunt RT @AkwyZ: Last time the Democrats engaged in similar actions, Trump was the only beneficiary.Instagram is not a reliable network for targe… 3 days ago

AkwyZ

Antonio Vieira Santos Last time the Democrats engaged in similar actions, Trump was the only beneficiary.Instagram is not a reliable netw… https://t.co/wSnFSpdorq 3 days ago

VentureCPA

Venture CPA The agency behind Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg's me… https://t.co/atBJlAnq6B 3 days ago

SENSIMILLIEA

♥️˗ˏˋⓁⓄⓋⒺⓇ📯👑🌟OF ⓛⓞⓥⓔ♡ˎˊ˗♥️🃏🗞 RT @businessinsider: The agency behind Joe Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg's m… 3 days ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT The agency behind Joe Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg'… https://t.co/fhVwvBTnPt 3 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The agency behind Joe Biden's Instagram influencer strategy explains why its approach is the opposite of Bloomberg'… https://t.co/UQeza0nVmg 3 days ago