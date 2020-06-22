|
Amazon criticizes Trump's temporary ban of immigrant working visas: 'We oppose the Administration's short-sighted action' (AMZN)
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
· Amazon said in a statement to Business Insider on Monday that it opposes President Trump's decision to temporarily ban immigrant working visas.
· "We oppose the Administration's short-sighted action," Amazon said in a statement.
· Amazon accounted for the largest number of H1B applications among tech companies in 2017,...
