WWDC 2020 announcements unlock new experiences for Apple Retail Stores

9to5Mac Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
This week at the first-ever virtual WWDC, Apple revealed new software features coming this fall with the potential to transform the Apple Retail Store experience. This year’s updates to iOS and iPadOS add capabilities that expand not only how you interact with your devices, but how you interact with the world around you.

 On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is FRONTLINE's Tom Jennings and the 'Opioid, Inc.' documentary; Financial advisor Winnie Sun and how much should you be saving in and emergency fund; Editor Andy Boxall breaks down the iOS 14 announcements from Apple's WWDC and the latest...

