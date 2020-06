Exclusive: Why Samsung's SmartThings arm is pivoting entirely into software Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

· Samsung's SmartThings is at the tail end of an 18-month transformation to stop hardware production and pivot entirely to software.

· The smart home automation firm isn't laying off employees amid the shift. Instead, the hardware team will focus on expanding the scope of partner products that will run SmartThings... 👓 View full article

