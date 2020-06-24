adidas End of Season Sale cuts up to 50% off Ultraboosts, apparel, more

Global  

The adidas End of Season Sale offers* up to 50% off* select styles of shoes, apparel, and accessories from just *$15*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick for men is the Ultraboost 20 Shoes that are marked down to *$126 *and originally were priced at $180. These shoes feature a sock-like fit for added support and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They’re also great for running or summer workouts and come in an array of color options. Plus, you can also find them in a women’s style for the same price. With over 3,800 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering* up to 50% off* new summer styles.

