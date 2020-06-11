adidas Flash Sale takes 30% off running shoes, apparel, more from $14

Global  

9to5Toys Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The adidas Flash Sale offers *30% off* select styles with code* STRIPES* at checkout. Inside this event you can find deals on the popular Ultraboosts, running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Ultraboost 20 Running shoes are currently marked down to *$126*, which originally were priced at $180. These shoes are perfect for workouts or everyday occasions. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and have a lightweight design. This style is available in an array of fun color options and also come in a women’s option from *$113*. With over 3,500 reviews, the Ultraboost shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

