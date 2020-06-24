Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Columbia shorts, t-shirts, more up to 40% off at Amazon, deals from $4.50

9to5Toys Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *40% off* select Columbia apparel and footwear. Starting from just below *$4.50*, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings across the board here. Featuring deals for the whole family, this is a great time to refresh your summer wardrobe with hats, boat shoes, t-shirts, swim shorts, pullovers for cool nights, and much more. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale. more…

The post Columbia shorts, t-shirts, more up to 40% off at Amazon, deals from $4.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Amazon Looking to Get into the Self-Driving Car Business, Buying Startup for More Than $1B

Amazon Looking to Get into the Self-Driving Car Business, Buying Startup for More Than $1B 00:37

 Amazon is reportedly getting in the business of self-driving cars...buying the company Zoox for more than a billion dollars. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has the details.

Related videos from verified sources

5 Hidden Ways To Save Additional Money on Amazon [Video]

5 Hidden Ways To Save Additional Money on Amazon

Want to save even more money while shopping on Amazon? Here are a few added steps you should take to ensure you're getting the best deal possible.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:07Published
West Elm is having a huge end-of-season sale [Video]

West Elm is having a huge end-of-season sale

If you’ve already organized your closetsand completed your spring cleaning, your homemay be ready for a few decor upgrades.Thankfully good style doesn’t,and shouldn’t, have to cost a lot.Right..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:35Published
Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day [Video]

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Reebok sale with deals from $22: Footwear, workout gear, more

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to *30% off* select Reebok apparel and footwear. As always, everything in the...
9to5Toys

Amazon’s in-house activewear up to 40% off from just $5 Prime shipped

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off* on Athleisure Wear from its in-house brands. Our top pick for men is the...
9to5Toys

Refresh your workout apparel in today’s Under Armour Gold Box from $7

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some solid deals on Under Armour apparel, accessories, and footwear. Everything in...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this