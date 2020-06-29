|
ASICS Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more
Monday, 29 June 2020
ASICS Semi-Annual Sale is live just in time for summer and it’s offering *up to 50% off* select styles of shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s GEL-Kayano 26 Running Shoes. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale they’re marked down to *$100*. These shoes are sure to boost your summer workouts with a lightweight design and cushioned insole. This style was also made to provide shock absorption and even a foot roll prevention outsole. Plus, they’re available in 15 fun color options as well as a women’s style for the same price. With over 1,400 reviews, the running shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
