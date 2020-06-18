Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $30 Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sperry's Semi-Annual Sale is live with *up to 50% off* hundreds of sneakers, boat shoes, and sandals. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Authentic Original Whisper Boat Shoes that are marked down to* $57 *and originally was priced at $95. These shoes are available in five color options and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. This is a perfect style to easily dress up or down this summer and is a classic piece that can be worn for years to come. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Sperry customers.



