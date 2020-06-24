Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When will Apple release iOS 14 to the public?

9to5Mac Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
iOS 14 was officially announced during Apple’s WWDC Special Event Keynote on Monday, but that doesn’t mean it’s available for everyone to try just yet. iOS 14 is currently only available to developers through beta testing, but Apple has plans to release it to the public soon.

more…

The post When will Apple release iOS 14 to the public? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: Apple iOS 14 & MacOS Big Sur; Mixer Shutting Down; Opioid, Inc. | Digital Trends Live 6.23.20

Apple iOS 14 & MacOS Big Sur; Mixer Shutting Down; Opioid, Inc. | Digital Trends Live 6.23.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is FRONTLINE's Tom Jennings and the 'Opioid, Inc.' documentary; Financial advisor Winnie Sun and how much should you be saving in and emergency fund; Editor Andy Boxall breaks down the iOS 14 announcements from Apple's WWDC and the latest...

Related videos from verified sources

Apple announces 'App Library,' new iMessage features, and more in iOS 14 [Video]

Apple announces 'App Library,' new iMessage features, and more in iOS 14

iOS 14 isn't messing around.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps [Video]

IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps

Apple has rolled out a new feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to change the default email and browser applications in the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. According to The Verge, the company revealed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Apple announces iOS 14 at WWDC [Video]

Apple announces iOS 14 at WWDC

For the first time, Apple held its annual developer conference virtually, but that didn’t slow down the announcements. iOS 14 kicked off the show, with updates to iMessage, Memoji and Widgets, as..

Credit: TechCrunch TV News     Duration: 04:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Here’s how Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API works while securing privacy

 Apple has officially released iOS 13.5 to the public. The update includes changes such as Face ID improvements for masks, new Apple Music features, and more....
9to5Mac


Tweets about this