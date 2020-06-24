When will Apple release iOS 14 to the public? Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

iOS 14 was officially announced during Apple’s WWDC Special Event Keynote on Monday, but that doesn’t mean it’s available for everyone to try just yet. iOS 14 is currently only available to developers through beta testing, but Apple has plans to release it to the public soon.



