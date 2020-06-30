Chinese apps banned: Twitterati celebrate TikTok ban, PUBG players heave a sigh of relief
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () A day after the Indian government banned apps like TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns, Twitter erupted with mixed reactions. On Monday, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps.
For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy...
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,...
On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile..
Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..