Google is launching an Apple News rival and has struck deals with publishers to pay for articles Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

· Google will launch a news service that curates and licenses "high quality" journalism, the company announced on Thursday.

· It hasn't said when the new service will launch, but has already signed partnerships with publications in Germany, Brazil, and Australia.

· From what the company has said about the new service, it... · Google will launch a news service that curates and licenses "high quality" journalism, the company announced on Thursday.· It hasn't said when the new service will launch, but has already signed partnerships with publications in Germany, Brazil, and Australia.· From what the company has said about the new service, it 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this