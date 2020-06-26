Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unilever is halting ads on Facebook and Twitter in the US for the rest of 2020 — and it's one of the biggest companies to pull ads over hate speech concerns (FB, TWTR)

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Unilever is halting ads on Facebook and Twitter in the US for the rest of 2020 — and it's one of the biggest companies to pull ads over hate speech concerns (FB, TWTR)· Unilever is halting US ads on Facebook and Twitter for the rest of 2020, citing the need for "much more enforcement in the area of hate speech."
· It's one of the biggest companies to pull ads from social media platforms over hate speech concerns, following a group of other companies that have done the same in recent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Street - Published
News video: Companies Boycott Facebook, Pull Ads Over Hate Speech and Misinformation

Companies Boycott Facebook, Pull Ads Over Hate Speech and Misinformation 01:13

 Ben & Jerry's calls on Facebook to "stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate." And the Vermont ice cream maker isn't alone. Here are the other companies removing advertising from Facebook.

Related videos from verified sources

Cressida Dick: ‘We will be prepared this weekend’ [Video]

Cressida Dick: ‘We will be prepared this weekend’

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has spoken of her concerns about the potential for more violence as Britain heads into the weekend. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published
Metropolitan Police issue statement on Brixton clashes [Video]

Metropolitan Police issue statement on Brixton clashes

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has explained the events that took place in Brixton, south London, last night saw twenty-two police officers injured. Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:38Published
Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign [Video]

Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign

Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign The campaign asks companies to halt advertisements on Instagram and Facebook, which it claims puts "profit over safety." Six organizations started..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Tweets about this