Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger kit $19 (46% off), more Monday, 29 June 2020

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for *$18.90 Prime shipped*. Having dropped from $35, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new Amazon low. Samsung’s 25W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship smartphone, tablet, or other device. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable. If your current at-home charging setup isn’t up to spec, this is a great way to quickly replenishing your handset’s power throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.



Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed option will only run you *$11* at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 25W speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Apple Watch Series 3 returns to *$169* for a limited time

· Urbeats3 Wired Lightning Earphones: *$30* (Reg. $60) | Amazon

· Aukey USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack: *$11.50* (Reg. $23) | Amazon



· w/ code *E8KP7Q46*



· Anker deals start at *$10* in latest sale: USB-C GaN chargers, projectors, more

· UGREEN 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: *$12* (Reg. $21) | Amazon



· w/ code *UGREEENSD400*



· Amazon’s new Ring Video Doorbell sees first price cut with bundles from *$80*

· Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank: *$25* (Reg. $34) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



-Deals still live from the weekend:-



· Aukey Power Strip Cube: *$10* (Reg. $15) | Amazon

· EasyAcc 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: *$18* (Reg. $44) | Amazon



· w/ code *LX3KUXS2 *



· RAVPower 90W USB-C Charger: *$48* (Reg. $55) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Aukey Key Series True Wireless Earbuds: *$28* (Reg. $40) | Amazon



· w/ code *CHOVWHBR*



more…



