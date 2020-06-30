Lockdown highlights UK broadband problems Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

While many people are happily working from home during the pandemic, for others a switch to remote working has thrown the deficiencies of their home internet connections into perspective. UK comparison site Uswitch has found that people have been performing 44,000 searches per month in the hope of fixing their broadband issues. The top 10 searches are all related to technical issues and two thirds (62 percent) of all searches are related to speed. The report finds the top 10 searches for broadband issues in the UK are: Broadband Speed -- 22,000 searches per month Improve Latency -- 6,600 searches… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

