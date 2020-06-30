Global  

Caudabe Independence Day sale now live with up to 20% off iPhone cases

9to5Toys Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The Caudabe Independence Day sale is now live. You can score *20% off *sitewide from now through July 5, 2020. This sale includes all of the iPhone cases Caudabe offers from iPhone 8 right up to iPhone 11 Pro Max. There is a wide selection of colors and styles available for each iPhone model and everything is *20% off** *in celebration of the 4th of July. Head below for all of the details. more…

