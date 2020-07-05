|
156-year-old bank RBC still runs on mainframes, but it's working with IBM on tech updates that have helped speed up its development process by 30% (RY, IBM)
· The bank RBC runs its core banking applications on older mainframe computers.
· Now, it's working on updating its technology to more modern platforms, including private cloud.
· It's also working with IBM to build applications that allow developers to release code faster and easily access data stored on mainframes.
·...
