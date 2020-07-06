Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An Indian businessman just became the first Asian member of the world's 10 richest people. Meet the Ambanis, who live in a $1 billion skyscraper and mingle with royals and Bollywood stars.

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
An Indian businessman just became the first Asian member of the world's 10 richest people. Meet the Ambanis, who live in a $1 billion skyscraper and mingle with royals and Bollywood stars.· An Indian businessman recently became the first Asian member of the world's top 10 richest people, per Fortune.
· Mukesh Ambani is worth an estimated $66.1 billion, making him the ninth-richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
· He's the chairman and majority owner of Reliance Industries,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry 02:42

 In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We are the second-most populous country of the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Is Mukesh Ambani? [Video]

Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, cricket fraternity sends wishes [Video]

MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, cricket fraternity sends wishes

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today. He is regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni led India in winning the first ever T20 World..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
Beauty queen represents diversity for beach town [Video]

Beauty queen represents diversity for beach town

21-year-old Mara James reigns as Miss Huntington Beach 2020. "I'm very excited to be the first American East Asian young woman to represent Huntington Beach," said James. The beauty queen recognizes..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this

adeel759

Syed A, Hussain An Indian businessman just became the first Asian member of the world's 10 richest people. Meet t... https://t.co/0XAYXlHBeW via @Yahoo 3 days ago

Ashly1666

gts An Indian businessman just became the first Asian member of the world's 10 richest people. Meet t... https://t.co/rv5VczdJNm via @Yahoo 4 days ago

MATHEWSNINAN

MATT An Indian businessman just became the first Asian member of the world's 10 richest people. Meet the Ambanis, who li… https://t.co/RaNQrJ3xsV 4 days ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer An Indian businessman just became the first Asian member of the world's 10 richest people. Meet the Ambanis, who li… https://t.co/sABngjP4dy 4 days ago