|
Apple's back-to-school deals include discounts on Macs and iPads, plus you can get a free pair of Beats headphones until September 26
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
· *Apple products are some of the hottest around during the back-to-school season, but they've always been set at luxury or premium prices.*
· *Every year, Apple offers an education discount on some of its products most closely aligned with school work, namely MacBooks, Macs, and iPads.*
· *This year, students and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this