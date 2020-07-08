Global  
 

How to watch UFC 251: UFC's 'Fight Island' starts this weekend with 2 championship matches

How to watch UFC 251: UFC's 'Fight Island' starts this weekend with 2 championship matches 

· UFC 251 will stream live through ESPN+ on Saturday, July 11.
· *The prelims start at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.*
· A pair of title fights headline the night's match card — Kamaru Usman will defend the welterweight championship against Jorge Masvidal; and Alexander Volkanovski will...
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi 00:56

 Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

