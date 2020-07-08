|
How to watch UFC 251: UFC's 'Fight Island' starts this weekend with 2 championship matches
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
· UFC 251 will stream live through ESPN+ on Saturday, July 11.
· *The prelims start at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.*
· A pair of title fights headline the night's match card — Kamaru Usman will defend the welterweight championship against Jorge Masvidal; and Alexander Volkanovski will...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this