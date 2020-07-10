Latest Apple Pay promo offers 50% off Snapfish photo books, cards and more

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid. She explained that one of her past jobs saw her getting paid less than her male co-host, even though...
Apple Cider Vinegar Linked to Losing Weight, Study Claims Besides being a tasty salad dressing, research says the vinegar has multiple health benefits. According to a 2018 study, subjects who added it..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:45Published