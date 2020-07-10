Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latest Apple Pay promo offers 50% off Snapfish photo books, cards and more

9to5Mac Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promo, and it’s a good one: you can get a full 50% off Snapfish photo books, cards and more when you use Apple’s payment method …

more…

The post Latest Apple Pay promo offers 50% off Snapfish photo books, cards and more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts 01:15

 Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid. She explained that one of her past jobs saw her getting paid less than her male co-host, even though...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Cider Vinegar Linked to Losing Weight, Study Claims [Video]

Apple Cider Vinegar Linked to Losing Weight, Study Claims

Apple Cider Vinegar Linked to Losing Weight, Study Claims Besides being a tasty salad dressing, research says the vinegar has multiple health benefits. According to a 2018 study, subjects who added it..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published
Apple Closes 14 Florida Stores Amid Coronavirus Spike [Video]

Apple Closes 14 Florida Stores Amid Coronavirus Spike

Apple closes 14 stores in Florida as coronavirus cases spike in the state. The company has closed more than 30 locations nationwide since states have reopened.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published
Apple Under Investigation by EU Antitrust Regulators [Video]

Apple Under Investigation by EU Antitrust Regulators

EU announces two antitrust investigations into Apple to see if the company violated competition rules regarding mandatory use of the app store as well as Apple Pay.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Pay Promo Offers 50% Off Snapfish Purchases

 Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion provides 50 percent off when purchasing custom photo books, cards, and more from Snapfish with promo code APPLEPAY. The...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this