Apple Pay Promo Offers 50% Off Snapfish Purchases Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion provides 50 percent off when purchasing custom photo books, cards, and more from Snapfish with promo code APPLEPAY.

The promotion will be available until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on July 15, 2020, and it is valid in the United States and Canada. Apple Pay must be used in during checkout and purchases must be made through the Snapfish app.



