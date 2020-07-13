Ubisoft’s ‘Hyper Scape’ Available In Open Beta, Here’s How-To Play For FREE
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Yesterday, Ubisoft’s Online organized an online conference, Ubisoft Forward, to talk about its upcoming titles. In the conference, the giant studio revealed a bunch of information about games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Far Cry 6. However, Ubisoft also announced that its free-to-play battle royale game, Hyper Scape, has now moved to […]
The post Ubisoft’s ‘Hyper Scape’ Available In Open Beta, Here’s How-To Play For FREE appeared first on Fossbytes.
With most gaming conferences cancelled this year, Ubisoft held a virtual "Forward" event to showcase their upcoming games. Check out gameplay and new details for Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Brawlhalla, Far Cry 6, Hyper Scape, and more.