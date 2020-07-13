Global  
 

Ubisoft’s ‘Hyper Scape’ Available In Open Beta, Here’s How-To Play For FREE

Fossbytes Monday, 13 July 2020
Yesterday, Ubisoft’s Online organized an online conference, Ubisoft Forward, to talk about its upcoming titles. In the conference, the giant studio revealed a bunch of information about games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Far Cry 6. However, Ubisoft also announced that its free-to-play battle royale game, Hyper Scape, has now moved to […]

News video: Ubisoft Forward: all the big announcements in 10 minutes

Ubisoft Forward: all the big announcements in 10 minutes 10:00

 With most gaming conferences cancelled this year, Ubisoft held a virtual "Forward" event to showcase their upcoming games. Check out gameplay and new details for Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Brawlhalla, Far Cry 6, Hyper Scape, and more.

'Hyper Scape' open beta is available on PC today

 If you missed out on early access to Hyper Scape, you now have another, much easier opportunity to try it. Ubisoft has launched an open beta for its...
engadget


